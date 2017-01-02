You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Rama: Break came at wrong time
Update:  January 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 539 

Rama: Break came at wrong time

A nine-game winless streak was finally ended with back-to-back victories in the last two games of the year, as the Glamour Boys lifted themselves to fourth place on the Absa Premiership standings, just a point behind table-topping SuperSport United. READ: Steve: Be patient with trio Having seemingly put their woes behind them, ‘Rama’ feels the break couldn’t have come at a worse time for Amakhosi. “I think the break came at the wrong time, as we were getting our flow back, slowly, and now we had to cut it,” he told reporters. “But at the same time, it gave u Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top