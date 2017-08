Quit notice: Arewa youths, Igbo leaders’ meeting ends in deadlock

The peace meeting between the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Igbo leaders in the North to find solutions to the quit notice issued to the Igbos appears to have ended in a deadlock. The 10-man committee has extended its sitting by another 10 days, as the October 1 deadline looms. “We sat more than […] Quit notice: Arewa youths, Igbo leaders’ meeting ends in deadlock Read Full Story