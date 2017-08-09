You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Quit notice, anti-Igbo song: What we will do if any Southerners is killed in North – Ijaw youths
August 09, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Quit notice, anti-Igbo song: What we will do if any Southerners is killed in North – Ijaw youths

The Ijaw youths council, IYC, has warned that any attack on southerners residing in the North will be visited with “commensurate response.” IYC issued the threat why faulting the refusal of security agents to arrest Arewa youths over the quit notice and those behind the hate song calling for the killings of Igbos in the [&#8230;] Quit notice, anti-Igbo song: What we will do if any Southerners is killed in North – Ijaw youths Read Full Story
