Pule finally ends six-year PSL duck

Pule has been on the books of Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits over the last six years but had, surprisingly, never been handed a start at any of those clubs. READ: PSL Weekend: 5 things we learnt His only appearance was a 13-minute run in last year’s Nedbank Cup final as a replacement for Ronwen Williams while at SuperSport United. However, his loan move to AmaZulu has now finally brought the long wait for a start to an end as he was given the nod ahead of Energy Murambadoro against Free State Stars on Saturday afternoon. Pule responded by keeping a clean sheet as Usuthu recorded a 1-0 win to mark their return to the topflight with three valuable points. The 27-year-old’s story is a rare one of patience for a goalkeeper who has bizarrely more caps for Bafana Bafana than games played at club level. He made four appearances for the national team during the off-season at the COSAFA Castle Cup and in the CHAN qualifiers. Read Full Story
