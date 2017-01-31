Protest: Obasanjo gave us grace of 20yrs not to pay for electricity – P/Harcourt community
Some angry youths in Oyibo Local Government Council have said that the government of Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo gave their community a 20 years grace not to pay for electricity. The youths in the late hours of Monday shutdown a power station belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), leading to electricity blackout in Port Harcourt and environs.
