Professor, four others killed in UNIMAID bomb blast
The Borno Police Command on Monday said a professor and four other persons were killed when a male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri. The Commissioner of Police(CP), Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri. Chukwu said that 15 persons, who sustained various degrees […]
