Preview: Egypt v Morocco
Stade Port Gentil is the venue for this contest, with kick-off at 21h00 SA time and live on SuperSport 4.
While the Pharaohs have been crowned continental champions in their last three successive appearances at the showpiece - 2006, 2008 and 2010 - and hold the overall record of most AFCON titles with seven, they have not won against Morocco since 1986.
Head coach Hector Cuper is now tasked with bringing an end to their wait for victory over the Atlas Lions, although his side will have to deal with the deplorable pitch in this awkward seaport city, which remains largely disconnected from the r Read Full Story