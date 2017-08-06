Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea
The Blues romped to the league crown last term as they finished seven points clear at the top of the table, with only Tottenham having proved worthy opponents in the season’s run-in, although Antonio Conte’s men still clinched the title with two games to spare.
The Gunners, meanwhile, finished outside of the top four for the first time in some 19 years, although their season was not an entire disaster as they managed to end the campaign as FA Cup champions, seeing off Chelsea 2-1 in the final.
In terms of league results, each Arsenal and Chelsea managed victories at home in the top-flight, with the Gunners winning 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium last year September before the Blues exacted their revenge with a 3-1 success at Stamford Bridge in February.
The London rivals will now resume hostilities in the capital this weekend, where Arsenal have Community Shield history on their side, having dispatched the Blues 1-0 in the 2015 showpiece.
