May 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

KIAGBODO — FOR fine-looking 27-year-old Miss Blessing Barda, an indigene of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, who is slowly going blind due to ulcer infection in her eyes, what is standing between her life and death is the sum of N3 million. She requires it urgently to undergo operation at a specialist institution, Relish Eye Hospital, Kaduna, operated by Indians, but neither she nor her peasant family, has the money. The post Pretty Miss Barda cries for help to prevent total blindness appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
