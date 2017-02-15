President Buhari will spend 8 years in office- Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal says
Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, says that President Buhari will be in office for eight years, that is till 2019. Babachir said this when he addressed a pro-Buhari support group at the Unity Fountain in Abuja yesterday. “Baba Buhari didn’t anticipate the problem that we are in. I’m sure […]
The post President Buhari will spend 8 years in office- Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal says appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story