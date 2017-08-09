President Buhari reportedly promises to resign if his health doesn’t get better
Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly given a timeline that he may resign if he fails to recover from his undisclosed illness. The President left Nigeria for London on May 7 on a medical follow up, leaving the office for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Independent reports that, though the president has made immense improvements […]
President Buhari reportedly promises to resign if his health doesn’t get better
Read Full Story