President Buhari reassures Nigerians that there is no cause for worry about his health

February 21, 2017 

In a new statement released today, President Buhari has thanked Nigerians sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches. "The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern. President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. During his normal annual
