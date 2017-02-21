President Buhari reassures Nigerians that there is no cause for worry about his health
In a new statement released today, President Buhari has thanked Nigerians sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches. “The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern. President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. During his normal annual […]
The post President Buhari reassures Nigerians that there is no cause for worry about his health appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story