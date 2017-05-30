You are here:  Home  »  News  »  President Buhari may return next week, Sahara Reporters claims
Update:  May 30, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 149 

President Buhari may return next week, Sahara Reporters claims

President Muhammadu Buhari may return to the country next week This is according to online newspaper, Sahara Reporters The president is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom A report by Sahara Reporters claims President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria next week. According to a tweet by the online newspaper, Buhari may return [&#8230;] The post President Buhari may return next week, Sahara Reporters claims appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top