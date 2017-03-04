You are here:  Home  »  News  »  President Buhari directs TETFund to inject N24bn into 12 new varsities
Update:  March 04, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1011 

President Buhari directs TETFund to inject N24bn into 12 new varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday directed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to inject N2 billion into each of the 12 new universities established by the Federal Government in 2011.Buhari, who spoke as a visitor to the maiden convocation of the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba, said that the amount was to fund critical infrastructure in the institutions. The post President Buhari directs TETFund to inject N24bn into 12 new varsities appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
