Premier League: You have no excuse, stop complaining – Mourinho attacks Conte

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte should not be complaining. He said the Blues should be strong enough to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Conte is claiming that his squad is too small, and had said on the eve of the new season that he “needed […] Premier League: You have no excuse, stop complaining – Mourinho attacks Conte Read Full Story