Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), have congratulated Victor Moses for winning the Premier League title with Chelsea. Moses, who spent the last three years on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, became an integral member of Antonio Conte’s squad this season. The Super Eagles star […]
Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title
Read Full Story