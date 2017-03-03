You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Predict the score for the Derby!
Update:  March 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 382 

Predict the score for the Derby!

PLAY NOW! www.KickOffPredictor.com Previous results and form count for nothing as two of South Africa’s biggest clubs square off, with kick-off set for 15h30. POLL: Is Pitso right? Derby to end in a draw? It’s another derby further north as Polokwane City and Baroka do battle to see who will claim Limpopo bragging rights, while title contenders SuperSport United will look to keep up the chase when they host Ajax Cape Town. A clash of English Premier League heavyweights awaits as Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday evening, with the Tottenham Hotspur-Everton clash sure to be an enter Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top