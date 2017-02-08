You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Pray for Buhari, Governor Bindow tells clerics
Update:  February 08, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Politics 189 

Pray for Buhari, Governor Bindow tells clerics

Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday called on religious leaders in the state to offer special prayers for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Bindow made the call when the people of Shelleng Local Government Area visited him at the Government House, Yola. The governor said that the health condition of the president [&#8230;] The post Pray for Buhari, Governor Bindow tells clerics appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top