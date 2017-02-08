Pray for Buhari, Governor Bindow tells clerics
Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday called on religious leaders in the state to offer special prayers for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Bindow made the call when the people of Shelleng Local Government Area visited him at the Government House, Yola. The governor said that the health condition of the president […]
