Power sector privatisation has failed – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki says the privatisation of the power sector has failed. Saraki said this on Tuesday in his message at the opening session of the Senate, while also decrying the policy inconsistencies that have continued to challenge the business environment. He said, “Before we left for the break, myself, a select few of […] The post Power sector privatisation has failed – Saraki appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story