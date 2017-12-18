Power outage cripples Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport
A power cut at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson international airport on Sunday led to a partial shut-down, affecting tens of thousands of people. The airport is the world’s busiest, handling more than 250,000 passengers and almost 2,500 flights every day. Passengers were left in darkened terminals or on board planes. Power is now restored at the airport, […]
