Power generation hits 4,000MW

After hovering around 3,000 megawatts for about 10 weeks, the country’s total generated power crossed the 4,100MW mark on Monday, December 26, 2016. The country had attained a peak generation of 4,358.6MW on October 16, but this was not sustained as the figure dropped below 4,000MW and had been fluctuating around 3,000MW since October 20... Read Full Story