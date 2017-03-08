Port Harcourt business community endorses EU’s EPA
… as chamber boss says ‘I’m now a convert’ Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) proposal between the European Union (EU) and West African countries (ECOWAS) seems to find huge favour from the business community in the South-South and East zone of Nigeria with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Participants at a seminar held […]
The post Port Harcourt business community endorses EU’s EPA appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story