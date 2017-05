Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dead

Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead. Olaiya reportedly passed on after suffering from a heart attack two months after giving birth in Canada. Her cause of death could be linked to complications that arose from her child birth in March. Her demise is coming barely one week after another popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, […] Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dead Read Full Story