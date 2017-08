Popular Nigerian rapper, M. I Abaga voices support for gay, lesbians

Popular Nigerian rapper and record label executive, Jude Abaga also known as M. I Abaga, has said that there is nothing wrong with being gay or lesbian. Hence, according to him, there is no reason homosexuals shouldn’t be allowed to be who they were. Abaga criticized the anti-gay rights law in Nigeria when he featured […] Popular Nigerian rapper, M. I Abaga voices support for gay, lesbians Read Full Story