Polokwane decide against Ramosela
Ramosela was training with Rise and Shine recently but the technical team have decided against bringing the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Platinum Stars player on board.
Eymael says he is now looking for a striker who is different to what he currently has as Polokwane prepare for the second half of the season.
“Ramosela is not training with us anymore as we chose Tlou Segolela over him,” Eymael tells KickOff.com.
“Now I’m looking for a taller, more physical striker who is different to the players I already have.
"I'm very happy with Rodney Ramagalela, he pl