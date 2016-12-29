Policemen From S-West Protest Transfer To Northern States
NOT fewer than 1,260 policemen from the six South West states of the country recently transferred to Northern states, especially the North East, where Boko Haram insurgency was rampant, have complained bitterly against what they termed ‘lopsided transfer that attracts no incentives. According to a signal by AIG Abdul Bude from Force Headquarters, Abuja, dated December 24, 2016 with reference No CB 4770/FS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol. 5/232, the affected policemen have been mandated to assemble in Kaduna on January 4, 2017. Though, they said as security agents, their primary duty is to protect lives and Read Full Story