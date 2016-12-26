Police sergeant, bank official arrested for bank robbery
THE Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Sergeant Promise Ukwuoma and an employee of Access Bank, Rumuolumeni Branch, Samuel Ndudiri, identified as members of a criminal gang who attempted to rob the bank. The policeman and the bank worker were said to have been apprehended after a discreet investigation by operatives […]
