Police reopen PDP secretariat for Sheriff
February 23, 2017 

Police reopen PDP secretariat for Sheriff

The police authorities on Thursday reopened the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the party&#8217;s National Chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff. Sheriff, who was accompanied by some members of his National Working Committee (NWC) and a retinue of aides and supporters, arrived the secretariat at 6:00 p.m. He made his way straight [&#8230;] The post Police reopen PDP secretariat for Sheriff appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

