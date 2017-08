Police dismiss four cops for stealing Jonathan’s TVs, fridges

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has dismissed four policemen for stealing domestic appliances and attire belonging to former president Goodluck Jonathan which they sold to traders. The cops had stolen six television sets, fridges, air-conditioners, Ijaw attires and designer suits from Jonathan’s former residence in Gwarimpa which they sold to traders […] Read Full Story