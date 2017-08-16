Police confirm 16 dead, 82 wounded in Borno suicide attack
The Police in Borno said 16 persons were killed and 82 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Konduga Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed the attack in a Short Message Service (SMS) sent to newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Chukwu said that the inicident occurred at aRead More
