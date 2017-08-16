You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Police confirm 16 dead, 82 wounded in Borno suicide attack
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Police confirm 16 dead, 82 wounded in Borno suicide attack

The Police in Borno said 16 persons were killed and 82 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Konduga Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed the attack in a Short Message Service (SMS) sent to newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Chukwu said that the inicident occurred at aRead More The post Police confirm 16 dead, 82 wounded in Borno suicide attack appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

