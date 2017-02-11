Police arrest man for allegedly hacking mother to death
Osun Police Command says it has arrested a man who allegedly killed his 85-year-old mother with a machete. The police spokesperson in Osun, Folashade Odoro, said in a statement in Osogbo that the suspect, allegedly machete his mother, Mrs Taibat Ayiola, to death at Akinleye Village near Osu on Friday. “The reason for the killingRead More
