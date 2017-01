Police arrest, release pop singer, Harrysong

Pop singer Harrison Tare Okiri popularly called Harrysong was reportedly arrested yesterday in Lagos, by men of the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the lingering face off between him and his former management,Five Star Music owned by Kcee and his younger brother, e-money. The post Police arrest, release pop singer, Harrysong appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story