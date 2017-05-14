Pitso likens CAF opener to amateur kick-around
The Brazilians enjoyed more of the ball, but could not find a way past the Ethiopians over the 90 minutes, as the points were shared at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Mosimane believes that this was one of the easiest games Sundowns has ever played, and could not understand how Masandawana did not manage to score.
“To be honest, I have never seen a mild game like this. This was one of easiest games ever played,” he said.
“But what is the point in saying it was easy if we don’t win. We were not aggressive in the box upfront; we moved the ball and they hardly touched it, but w Read Full Story