Pitso hits back after Bongo bash
Update:  May 11, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 939 

Pitso hits back after Bongo bash

Ex-Congo Republic international Bongo is alleged to have posted on Twitter that Sundowns were not as good as many made them out to be, and the jab has not sat well with Mosimane. READ: Sundowns want R3m for Ntuli ”Where is Christopher Bongo from? Where is his home country? Congo. You must ask him what was score against TP Mazembe [Pirates won 3-2 on aggregate in CAF Champions League],” said Mosimane. ‘Jingles’ also added the former footballer cannot match his success, even during their playing careers. “Who is Christopher Bongo? What has he done in football? What Read Full Story
