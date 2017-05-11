Pitso hits back after Bongo bash
Ex-Congo Republic international Bongo is alleged to have posted on Twitter that Sundowns were not as good as many made them out to be, and the jab has not sat well with Mosimane.
”Where is Christopher Bongo from? Where is his home country? Congo. You must ask him what was score against TP Mazembe [Pirates won 3-2 on aggregate in CAF Champions League],” said Mosimane.
‘Jingles’ also added the former footballer cannot match his success, even during their playing careers.
“Who is Christopher Bongo? What has he done in football? What Read Full Story