You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pitso critical of refereeing decisions
Update:  May 10, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 503 

Pitso critical of refereeing decisions

The Brazilians looked to be on their way to the top of the Absa Premiership table as they led 2-1 heading into second-half injury time, only for Bakgaga to win and convert a 93rd-minute penalty to rescue a draw. REPORT: Baroka hold Sundowns at the death However, questions were raised about whether Thapelo Morena was inside the box when he handled the ball, while six minutes of added time also left many scratching their heads, including coach Mosimane. “I don’t know if it was a penalty, I can’t see from where I am [during the game]. I don’t know if it was inside the box Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top