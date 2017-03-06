You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pitso bemoans disastrous prep
Update:  March 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Pitso bemoans disastrous prep

READ: Mariveni fire Downs warning Sundowns have three video analysts and encourage both their coaching staff and senior players to study opponents and come up with match day tactics. Mosimane even had a staff member in Angola just a fortnight ago to watch their prospective African Champions League opponents. But with regards to Mariveni, who play in the SAB Regional League in Limpopo, Mosimane says this is the “blindest I’ve ever been”. “Our preparations have been a disaster. Every time we have gone to see them their game has been postponed or the date changed. We have Read Full Story
