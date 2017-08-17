Pirates to decide on armband
Pirates get going in the new campaign minus long-serving defender Happy Jele, and with Oupa Manyisa having now left for Mamelodi Sundowns it means the armband will be worn by a different man for the game at Orlando Stadium.
“No decision has been but in the next 48 hours we are going in that direction to decide,” says new Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.
“I will rather believe that there is a captain with an armband, but keeping in mind the position that we are in, our supporters are really eager and thirsty for a good performance by the team that every single player needs to take an invincible armband of being captain, leader and help the team to perform as best as possible to get results,” he notes, adding that he will be looking upon the senior players to lead regardless of who is wearing the armband.
Thabo Matlaba, who has previously worn the armband, and Ayanda Gcaba have all been mentioned as potential candidates to take over the captaincy but a fresh start might call for the armband to be handed to Abbubaker Mobara or new arrival Thamsanqa Sangweni.
“We are having a group of players who by virtue of their seniority are supposed to lead. In the next 24 hours we will decide who will wear the armband. Happy Jele will not be available to play the first match.
“However, I will like to have the captain and three deputies that could in each department take the responsibility of being the senior leader and backbone of the team that takes full responsibility of being an extended hand of the coach on the field of play. Therefore, you will be informed when the time comes,” explains Micho. Read Full Story