Pirates press conference announced
KickOff.com revealed on Sunday that the club would call a press conference today following their disastrous 6-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
That defeat also set a new club record, having already lost 6-1 to SuperSport United back in November which sparked the resignation of Muhsin Ertugral.
Caretaker coach Augusto Palacios is expected to be relieved of his duties, although whether an announcement of a new head coach is imminent remains to be seen...