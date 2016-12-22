Pirates part ways with Storm
Former Bucs head coach Muhsin Ertugral brought Storm to Mayfair in the off-season after previously working with her at Mpumalanga Black Aces, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.
When Ertugral quit the club in November Storm was initially retained to serve under interim coach Augusto Palacios.
However, the Soweto giants have since severed ties with Storm.
"Elsa Storm is no longer with Pirates," says the source.
"She was part of the deal with Muhsin."
