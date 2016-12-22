You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pirates part ways with Storm
December 22, 2016 

Pirates part ways with Storm

READ: Palacios - Pirates is bleeding Former Bucs head coach Muhsin Ertugral brought Storm to Mayfair in the off-season after previously working with her at Mpumalanga Black Aces, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs. READ: Palacios - What must I tell Jackson? When Ertugral quit the club in November Storm was initially retained to serve under interim coach Augusto Palacios. However, the Soweto giants have since severed ties with Storm. "Elsa Storm is no longer with Pirates," says the source. "She was part of the deal with Muhsin." Pirates have reportedly identified a new head coa Read Full Story
Sports

