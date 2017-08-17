Pirates name new goalkeeper coach
The Serbian-born tactician has replaced Rowen Fernandez, who has parted ways with Pirates
Ivica, who worked for Buildcon FC in Zambia before coming to South Africa, has joined Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena in the new-look Bucs technical team ahead of the new season.
READ: Mobara primed for new campaign
Bucs coach Sredojevic confirmed Fernandez’s departure from the club.
"He [Fernandez] is the only person gone, the rest is the same technical team with the new goalkeeper coach [Ivica],” Sredojevic tells KickOff.com
Orlando Pirates kick off the 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign at home against Chippa United on Saturday evening [18h00 kickoff].
Get the latest Orlando Pirates news sent to your phone Read Full Story