You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pirates name new goalkeeper coach
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 919 

Pirates name new goalkeeper coach

The Serbian-born tactician has replaced Rowen Fernandez, who has parted ways with Pirates Ivica, who worked for Buildcon FC in Zambia before coming to South Africa, has joined Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena in the new-look Bucs technical team ahead of the new season. READ: Mobara primed for new campaign Bucs coach Sredojevic confirmed Fernandez’s departure from the club. "He [Fernandez] is the only person gone, the rest is the same technical team with the new goalkeeper coach [Ivica],” Sredojevic tells KickOff.com Orlando Pirates kick off the 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign at home against Chippa United on Saturday evening [18h00 kickoff]. Get the latest Orlando Pirates news sent to your phone Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top