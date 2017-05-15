Pirates facing worst-ever campaign
The Buccaneers have already leaked 38 goals in 2016/17, leaving them with the fourth-worst defence in the league and, with two more games to play, it could even get worse.
Prior to this season, the most Pirates have conceded in one campaign stood at 36 in the 1999/2000 season when there were 18 teams and a 34-game league structure.
That term, Pirates finished second in the standings with 64 points after scoring twice as many goals as they conceded.
However, this year, the Buccaneers are also running the risk of finishing with a negative goal difference