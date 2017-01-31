Pirates complete Wome capture
This publication revealed this morning that the Buccaneers had set their sights on signing Wome, and it has now emerged that the player met with Pirates management this afternoon, where both parties agreed on the new deal.
Even though details of his contract at Mayfair remain unclear, it is believed that the Togolese midfielder has signed a six-month loan deal with the option to make it a permanent deal at the end of the season.
According to a source close to Bucs, the club are also expected to release a few players on loan before the end of Read Full Story