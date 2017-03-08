You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pirates and SuperSport share spoils
Update:  March 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 689 

Pirates and SuperSport share spoils

The Buccaneers were dealt an early blow as Ntsikelelo Nyauza needed to come off injured after just 10 minutes, with Thabo Matlaba taking his place. SuperSport came closest to finding the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, with Jeremy Brockie feeding the ball through for Thabo Mnyamane, who took one touch to set himself before unleashing a fierce effort which curled just wide of the post. Matsatsantsa went close again midway through the half but Brockie couldn’t make the right connection on his volley from close range, while at the other end, Dove Wome could only direct his pile-d Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top