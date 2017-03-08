Pirates and SuperSport share spoils
The Buccaneers were dealt an early blow as Ntsikelelo Nyauza needed to come off injured after just 10 minutes, with Thabo Matlaba taking his place.
SuperSport came closest to finding the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, with Jeremy Brockie feeding the ball through for Thabo Mnyamane, who took one touch to set himself before unleashing a fierce effort which curled just wide of the post.
Matsatsantsa went close again midway through the half but Brockie couldn’t make the right connection on his volley from close range, while at the other end, Dove Wome could only direct his pile-d Read Full Story