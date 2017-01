Photos: IPOB holds rally in support of Donald Trump

In support of Donald Trump who will soon be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday in Washington the pro-Biafra group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) held a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt today ahead of Trump inauguration.