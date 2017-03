Photos: Beggars protest in Alausa Ikeja Lagos

Persons Living with Disabilities, PWLDs, across the 57 Local Government Areas of the state, numbering about a thousand, Tuesday, stormed office of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Alausa, Ikeja, to protest what they called unlawful arrest, detention and “inhuman treatment” of their members in the state. The post Photos: Beggars protest in Alausa Ikeja Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story