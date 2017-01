Photo: Gunmen kill 10 Civilian JTF in Benue State

Ten members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) were killed by gunmen last Sunday in Abaji, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The CJTF members were in a meeting when gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire. Ten CJTF were killed instantly while the eleventh person was injured. The spokesman for the Benue State […] The post Photo: Gunmen kill 10 Civilian JTF in Benue State appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story