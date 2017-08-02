Phohlongo relishing Bafana chance
The Ajax Cape Town forward has enjoyed a steady rise since being promoted to the Urban Warriors’ first-team in 2016 and was part of the Amajita squad who qualified for this year’s Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.
The 20-year-old is now looking to make the next step up to the men’s senior national team and will link up with the Bafana squad in Johannesburg this coming weekend.
“I am very excited, it is a big thing for me. I just want to go there and work hard,” Phohlongo said on the official Ajax Cape Town website.
“The last [Bafana] camp, I was not part of the team, but I am happy to have been included in the squad for the upcoming qualifiers. For us players, it is a big occasion, I am proud and excited to represent my country, family and club at national level.
“It is a dream come true for me. Everyone that was at the Fifa U20 World Cup in South Korea talked about graduating to the Bafana Bafana team, and for it to happen, it is a big thing for me, a dream come true.”
Phohlongo continued: “I am excited to work with coach Stuart Baxter, it will be my first time – just looking forward to representing my country.
"I am eager to learn and improve my game. I've enjoyed a good pre-season and I'm looking forward to the new season [with Ajax Cape Town]. There is a lot of healthy competition out on the wing, but we are all very supportive and ready to do the best for the team."