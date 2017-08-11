Peterside is Amaechi’s breastfeeding political godson – Wike’s Chief of Staff
Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke has fired at the 2015 Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, “for deliberately refusing to understand the tenets of developmental philosophy in governance.” He described Peterside as a breastfeeding political godson of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. In statement in […]
Peterside is Amaechi’s breastfeeding political godson – Wike’s Chief of Staff
Read Full Story