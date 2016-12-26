You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Pep: Messi on another level
Pep: Messi on another level

Ronaldo edged out Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award this year as he led Real Madrid to Champions League glory and helped Portugal win Euro 2016. Despite this, Guardiola, who is currently Manchester City’s manager, feels Ronaldo still has a lot to accomplish if he is to catch up with Messi. Guardiola also agreed with current Barcelona manager Luis Enrique view that it’s "ridiculous" to compare Messi with any other player in the sport right now. "I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," Guardiola said. "He knows how to play, sc Read Full Story
