People Who Don’t Have Regular Sex Get Angry at Stupid Things – Beverly Osu
Controversial celebrity, Beverly Osu who recently hit the headlines with a viral twerking video has attributed hot temper to inadequate sex. Ex Big Brother Africa contestant and model, Beverly Osu has taken to snapchat where she claimed that people who don’t have regular sex get angry at stupid things. She also prayed against going through […]
